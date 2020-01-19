A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Repair your broken items today in Moscow
Broken objects can be taken to the Repair Café from 1-4 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteer experts will share their skills with visitors to repair books, clothing and textiles, jewelry, small household appliances, toys and other items. In addition, there will be a station for knife and scissor sharpening, with a two-item limit. There will also be a gluing station with a variety of glues. Light refreshments will be provided. There is no guarantee that items will be fully repaired. Attendees bring items at their own risk.
Lewis-Clark Community Band concert today in Lewiston
The Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band will play at 3 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston.
