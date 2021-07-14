A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Concerts in the Park begin tonight in Pullman
Pullman Parks and Recreation’s Concerts in the Park series begins TONIGHT at Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Cherry Sister Revival (which plays bluegrass and country) will be perform from 6-7:30 P.M. at the park. There is no cost to attend and those who come are encouraged to bring chairs, drinks and snacks.
Live opera performance viewing set for Moscow
“MET Live in HD: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, is set for 6-9:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
