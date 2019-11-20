A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Troy program looks at history through the lens of toys
“For the Fun of It,” a presentation about the American childhood from the 18th through the early 20th centuries, examined through the toys and games of the time, is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 TONIGHT at the Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. It will be presented by Joye Dillman, a retired Washington State University professor. There is no cost.
Moscow talk explores Steptoe Butte prairie acquisition
A presentation on an effort by the Washington Department of Natural Resources to acquire private native Palouse prairie on Steptoe Butte will be given at 7 TONIGHT at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Eric Anderson and Joan Folwell will speak at the meeting of the Palouse Audubon Society.
