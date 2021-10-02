A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Oktoberfest set for today in Pioneer Park
The 25th annual Oktoberfest will be celebrated from NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. Food will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Smokes & Suds, Riverport Brewery, at the gate or by calling (509) 751-7427. The festival includes a German car show organized by Hells Canyon Auto Club, home brewed micros, a complimentary commemorative glass with ticket purchase, authentic German bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, applesauce, condiments and dessert, a bottle-opener contest and an authentic German costume contest.
