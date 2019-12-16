A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Works by Seattle artist are at WSU
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle are at the Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. TODAY and weekdays. The exhibit runs through Jan. 17.
Paintings on display at the Colfax Library
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty; and oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman will be at the Libey Gallery the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. TODAY through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
