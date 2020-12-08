A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘A Mental Health Discussion’ webinar set for tonight
“A Mental Health Discussion,” which is part 2 of the “Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement” project sponsored by the city of Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, will take place as a free webinar from 5-6:30 TONIGHT. The panel will cover the role of the Crisis Intervention Team as it relates to people suffering from a mental health crisis and its use by local law enforcement. This virtual presentation, moderated by Latah County Commissioner Kathy LaFortune, will include panelists Teresa I. Shackleford and Laura Thayer from the Department of Health and Welfare, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles and retired Police Captain Paul Kwiatkowski. Those interested can register for the presentation at www.humanrightslatah.org.
‘Drag Culture’ talk will be shown online tonight
An online talk on “Drag Culture and Parenting Transgender Youth in Small Town PNW” by Ceasar Hart is set for 7 TONIGHT. Those who want to watch can go to www.bit.ly/dgptwash.
