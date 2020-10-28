A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Talk on drugs set for Moscow
Moscow Police Chief James Fry will present “How Drugs in 2020 will Affect Our Community and Touch Our Families” at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual meeting set for NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY. The Zoom meeting can be joined at rb.gy/b4sxlz. Officers Ryan Snyder and Tyler Allen also will join the discussion.
Online art talk set for tonight
“Teaching Through Talking: How Betty Feves’ Ceramics Reveal Historic Shifts in Art Education,” an online talk by Namita Gupta Wiggers, will begin at 5 TONIGHT through the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University. Those who want to watch can go to wsu.zoom.us/s/97783041501. The Zoom passcode is 696164.
