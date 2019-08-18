A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Country/bluegrass jam is today in Lenore
Third Sunday Lenore Country/Bluegrass Music Jam is set for 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lenore Community Center, 37950 Highway 12. Attendees are welcome to play or just listen to the music.
Food, live music on tap today at Lindsay Creek Vineyard
The Katz Band will perform from 2-5 P.M. TODAY on the north lawn at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. There is no cover charge and attendees are advised to bring a chair. Brats will be available for $8.
