Staged reading set today in Moscow
A staged reading of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the center’s second floor renovation. The cost is $25. Tickets: reserve by calling or texting (208) 669-2249 or emailing 1912center@gmail.com.
Free meatless meal on menu today in Moscow
The group Food Not Bombs of the Palouse, will host a free vegan/vegetarian community meal from 4-6 P.M. TODAY at the Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Those who are interested in helping to cook are welcome to stop by any time after 2 P.M. Attendees are asked to enter the church by using the door to the basement that is right off the parking lot.
