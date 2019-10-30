A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LWV forum in Moscow to discuss mining on public lands
Matt Nykiel of the Idaho Conservation League will explain “What You Need to Know About Mining on Public Lands in Idaho” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
‘Wood & World’ reception is tonight in Moscow
The reception for “Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, is set for 5 TO 7 TONIGHT at Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and will run through Nov. 29.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.