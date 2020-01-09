A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Paintings on display at Knudsen State Farm in Moscow
An exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell, of Colfax, is at Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. The hours are 8 A.M. TO 5 P.M. WEEKDAYS. The exhibit runs TODAY THROUGH JAN. 31.
‘Play On!’ on stage tonight in Clarkston
“Play On!” by Rick Abbott, staged by the Clarkston High School Drama Club, opens at 7 TONIGHT, and will run THROUGH SUNDAY and JAN. 16-18 at the CHS auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. The cost is $8 for the regular price, $5 for students and seniors, and $3 for repeat attendees.
