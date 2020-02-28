A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Tacos and bunco set for Clarkston Eagles
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary is offering an evening of tacos and bunco TONIGHT at its lodge at 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be offered for sale starting at 5 P.M. with bunco starting at 6:30 P.M. The game buy-in is $10. Half of the game proceeds will go to winners, with the remainder funding projects.
Live music set for Lewiston bar tonight
The American Bonfire band will start playing at 8 TONIGHT at the Corner Villa Sports Bar, located at 2110 14th Ave., Lewiston. There is no cover charge.
