Gun show continues today in Lewiston
The Lewiston gun show continues from 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $8, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Free community meal set for Moscow
Food Not Bombs of the Palouse will hold a free community meal from 4-6 P.M. TODAY at First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Attendees are asked to enter the church through the door to the basement that’s right off the parking lot.
