‘Climate Change as a Moral Imperative’ presentation is today
The 39th Roger Williams Symposium in conjunction with the Foley Institute hosted by the Common Ministry at Washington State University ends today. This year’s speaker, the Rev. Robin R. Meyers, is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University. Meyers will conclude the symposium with a presentation on “Climate Change as a Moral Imperative” at NOON TODAY at 308 Bryan Hall. The event is free.
Screening of ‘Manon’ is tonight in Moscow
The opera “Manon” will be screened as part of the MET Live in HD series at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $20 regular price and $15 for students.
