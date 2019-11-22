A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Festival of Trees begins today in Lewiston
The annual Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s Festival of Trees starts TODAY at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. Today is Community Day, an opportunity to view all the trees and shop for gifts, from 4-8 P.M., with admission being by donation. The Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony is at 6 P.M., with ornaments costing $15. The gala dinner SATURDAY EVENING is sold out. Tickets and ornaments can be purchased online at www.tristatefestivaloftrees.org.
Planetarium shows set tonight in Pullman
“Dark” is set for 6 TONIGHT and “Einstein’s Gravity Playlist” at 7 TONIGHT at Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for ages 6 and younger.
