A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
RV show continues at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds
Lewiston RV’s annual RV Show and Super Sale will be open 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY and 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M. MONDAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission is free.
LCSC planning events Monday to commemorate MLK Day
Lewis-Clark State College faculty, staff and students will participate in and help host activities to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day MONDAY.
The annual event, now in its 32nd year, features a variety of volunteer service projects during the day that the public is invited to participate in.
Registration for the service projects will start at 1:30 P.M. MONDAY at the Lewiston YWCA, located at 300 Main St., and the volunteer projects will run roughly 2-4:30 P.M.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring travel-size hygiene items to donate when they register.
At 5 P.M., the YWCA will host a talk on intersectionality by Mikailah Thompson, an artist, Nez Perce tribal member and 2020 LCSC graduate.
A short candlelight walk will follow at 5:45 P.M. to the LCSC Center for Arts & History, located at 415 Main St.
At 6 P.M., LCSC theater students will perform a variety of vignettes highlighting the “Unsung Heroes of the Struggle for Human Rights.”
