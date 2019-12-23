A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Local art on display in Pullman
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty; and oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman; are at the Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., from 10 A.M.-8 P.M., TODAY-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
Celebrate X-mas Eve Eve in Clarkston
X-mas Eve Eve bingo is set for 10 P.M. TONIGHT at Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston. Participants can bring a mug for a warm beverage; $1 Jell-O shots will be available.
