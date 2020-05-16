As COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen, here’s a quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Drive-in movie at Kibbie Dome
The Kibbie Activity Center gravel parking lot will be transformed into a free drive-in movie theater for the next four Saturdays. The Moscow Drive-In gate opens at 7 TONIGHT and the movie starts at 8 P.M. The entrance is on Stadium Drive. The movie lineup will kick off with “Yesterday,” (2019, romantic comedy, PG-13). The movies are on a first-come, first-served basis. Early arrival is encouraged as attendance is limited to 140 vehicles. The movies will not be canceled for weather. Attendees will be directed to park in every other space to encourage social distancing. Audio will be broadcast via radio. Running vehicles on auxiliary power is recommended. Guests must stay in their vehicles or in the beds of their trucks, unless they are using a bathroom. No smoking, vaping or alcohol is allowed. Vandals Dining will offer concessions, and attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks.
