Veterans will be honored at WSU ceremony this morning
The Washington State University Veterans Day ceremony is set for 9 A.M. TODAY at the Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman. The event will begin with breakfast and the ceremony, followed by a walk to the veterans memorial to lay a wreath. There will also be guest speakers.
Check out the library anniversary celebration today in Nezperce
The Nezperce Community Library will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its relocation to the Riggers Building with an open house from 2-5 P.M. TODAY. David and Maxine Riggers, along with former librarians, will relate stories of a dream realized. On a chilly Nov. 2, 2009, school children and townspeople transferred books from a former bank building along a human chain to the new library.
