Artwalk runs today through Saturday
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s annual Artwalk runs from 4-9 P.M. TODAY and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event highlights local artists, wineries, breweries and musicians. Featured artists Ray Esparsen and Sean Cassidy will have exhibitions on display at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St. through Dec. 10. Face coverings are required indoors at the CAH. The CAH will have take-home art kits available for children while supplies last. A map to participating businesses can be found at beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/downtown-artwalk.
‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ performances begin today in Pullman
The Pullman Civic Theatre begins its production of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. The show, scored by Moscow composer Daniel Joseph White, runs 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Thursday, Oct. 8 and 9 with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday and Oct. 10. Tickets are available at pullmancivictheatre.org or can be purchased at the box office one hour before each performance. Patrons paying at the door Thursdays can choose their own ticket price if they bring canned/nonperishable food items to be donated to Pullman Child Welfare.
