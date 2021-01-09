A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Boys and Girls Clubs’ annual Christmas tree pickup planned for today
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley will have its annual Christmas tree pickup fundraiser starting at 9 A.M. TODAY. All donations go to the club’s scholarship fund. Lewiston residents are asked to place their tree at the curb for disposal by 9 a.m. Volunteers and club kids will come by the door to ask for a donation. Clarkston residents are asked to drop their tree at the Clarkston Boys and Girls Club branch between 9 a.m. to noon today. Asotin residents are asked to drop their tree at the field behind the courthouse annex between 9 a.m. and noon today. Volunteers will be on hand to collect donations at the two Washington sites.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.