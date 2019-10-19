A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Eat pancakes and support local fire and ambulance in Moscow
The Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance’s Pancake and Safety Fair is set for 7-11 A.M. TODAY at the Moscow Fire Station 1, 603 S. Main St. There will be hot pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Blue Star dedication set at Lewiston veterans home
The Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker Dedication is set for 1:30 P.M. TODAY in the rose garden at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston. The event will include singers from the Lewis-Clark State College Concert Choir, color guard, history and dedication of Blue Start Memorial.
