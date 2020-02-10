A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lecture on author Toni Morrison set for LCSC
Lewis-Clark State College’s Black History Month continues at NOON TODAY with a lecture titled “The Only Grace You Can Have is the Grace You Can Imagine: Reflecting on the Legacy of Toni Morrison” by Derek Adams. The lecture will be at Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall on LCSC’s campus.
Drag bingo fundraiser set in Moscow
Drag Bingo: Drag Swap Edition is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The event is a fundraiser for the local LGBTQIA nonprofit organization Inland Oasis. There is a minimum $5 of play requirement to attend.
