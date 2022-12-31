A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
New Year’s Eve celebrations planned around region
A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
New Year’s Eve celebrations planned around region
There are many New Year’s Even parties planned for the area TODAY — here are the details on some of them:
The Lewiston Eagles will host a dinner and dance and a 50/50 drawing for the Lewiston Food Bank, CHAS Clinic and Disability Action Center NW starting at 5 P.M. at 1304 Main St., Lewiston. Tickets are $12. More information available at bit.ly/3Ch7s2H.
The Clearwater River Casino will host a bingo night at 6 P.M. at 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. More information available at bit.ly/3vuEoAW.
There will be a New Year’s Even Barn Burner event at 7 P.M. at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Tickets are $30. More information available at bit.ly/3G9z2QH.
The Heustis Kountry Band will play its final dance at the 6th Street Senior Center, Clarkston, from 7-10 TONIGHT. Tickets are $5.
Boomtown will ring in 2023 starting at 8 P.M. at 516 Main St., Lewiston. More information available at bit.ly/3G68nnU.
Etsi Bravo will host a masquerade ball at 8 P.M. at 215 E. Main St., Pullman. More information available at bit.ly/3jHYllh.
MJ Barleyhoppers will celebrate the new year at 8 P.M. at 621 21st St., Lewiston. More information available at bit.ly/3Q76wDL.
There will be a New Year’s Even dance with The Senders band starting at 9 P.M. at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Tickets are $20. More information available at (208) 882-0550.
The Colfax Eagles will host a New Year’s Even event with musician Tone Sober at 9 P.M. at 217 N. Main St., No. 1816, Colfax. More information available at bit.ly/3In5JN0.
Hunga Dunga will host a celebration at 9 P.M. at 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. More information available at bit.ly/3WM3mHM.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.