A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC political science professor addresses luncheon
Leif Hoffmann, a professor of political science at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, will be the speaker at the Nez Perce County Democrats luncheon set for NOON TODAY at the Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Moscow’s Kenworthy to feature NYC live opera stream
“Agrippina,” MET Live in HD, one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $20 regular price and $15 for students.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.