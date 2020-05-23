As COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen, here’s a quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Drive-in movie on screen tonight at Moscow’s Kibbie Dome
The Moscow Drive-In movie series at the Kibbie Activity Center’s gravel parking lot continues tonight, with gates opening at 6 TONIGHT and the movie starting at 8 P.M. The entrance is on Stadium Drive. Tonight’s featured movie is “Mean Girls,” (2004, teen comedy, PG-13). The movies are on a first-come, first-served basis. Early arrival is encouraged as attendance is limited to 200 vehicles. The movies will not be canceled for weather. Attendees will be directed to park in every other space to encourage social distancing. Audio will be broadcast via radio. Running vehicles on auxiliary power is recommended. Guests must stay in their vehicles or in the beds of their trucks, unless they are using a bathroom. No smoking, vaping or alcohol is allowed. Vandals Dining will offer concessions, and attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks.
