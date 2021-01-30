A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Live virtual reading of UI student play is today
What happens to those whose stories are never told? The play “Her Sister” explores identity in the face of loss and meaning in suffering though the mind and memory of Margot Frank, the older sister of Holocaust victim Anne Frank. Written by Kendra Phillips, a Master of Fine Arts playwriting candidate at the University of Idaho, “Her Sister” will be performed as a staged reading as part of “First Bite,” a new play workshop series by the UI Department of Theatre Arts. A free virtual reading of “Her Sister” is set for 6 P.M. TODAY. Those who want to watch can register at www.uidaho.edu/HerSister6pm. There will also be a reading at 2 p.m. Sunday, which can be registered for at www.uidaho.edu/HerSister2pm.
