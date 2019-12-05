A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Colfax’s Winterfest on tap today
Winterfest is set for 3:30-6:30 P.M. TODAY in downtown Colfax. Santa will be at the Colfax Library from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and a lighted parade down Main Street begins at 6 p.m.
Shop local event set tonight in Moscow
The 11th annual Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse is set for 5-8 TONIGHT at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. AGMP is part of the Shop Moscow campaign promoting Shop Local, Buy Local, Give Local. For information or to donate, visit www.agmpalouse.org.
