A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Habitat for Humanity home dedication planned for this afternoon in Orchards
A L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity home dedication ceremony is set for 1 P.M. TODAY. The ceremony will take place at the home at 3620 16th St. in the Lewiston Orchards. The short dedication, including a blessing of the home and presentation of keys, will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LewistonClarkstonHabitat to accommodate social distancing requirements.
New Year’s Eve dinner set at Lewiston Eagles
A New Year’s Eve bite-size dinner with music by Ruff Kutt Dinner is set for 5-7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Eagles, 1310 Main St. The cost is $12 per person and $20 per couple. The band will play from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the lounge. Dinner includes bite size, baked potato, salad and dessert. Proceeds will go to Green Apple Project for Autism and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.