A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Blithe Spirit’ makes its debut tonight at Normal Hill Campus
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s production of “Blithe Spirit” will make its debut at 7 TONIGHT at the Normal Hill Campus (the old Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave. There will also be 7 p.m. showings Saturday and Feb. 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. matinees Sunday and Feb. 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, veterans, students and children. Tickets can be purchased at lctheatre.org or by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401.
