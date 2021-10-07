A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Family Promise silent auction is online today
The first-ever Family Promise Silent Auction begins at 8 A.M. TODAY. Those interested can register online to bid at tinyurl.com/n4tju8w3.
Eat pizza, support Lewiston Civic Theatre
Lewiston’s MOD Pizza will donate 20 percent of takeout, delivery and pickup orders to Lewiston Civic Theatre TODAY. MOD Pizza is located at 600 21st St. Those who want to participate may use the coupon code GR185121L when ordering on MOD Pizza’s website. Those who purchase at the storefront are asked to mention the Lewiston Civic Theatre before placing an order.
