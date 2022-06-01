A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Asotin County Library holds Digital Device Lab
The Asotin County Library will hold its Digital Device Lab from 5:30-7 TONIGHT at the library at 417 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the library’s digital navigators and learn more about where to access various digital devices, and how to use them. Those wishing for more information may contact adult services library Erin Kolb at (509) 758-5454, or visit the Digital Device Lab event page at bit.ly/3ai3trK.
