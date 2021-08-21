A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston VFW breakfast is today
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 is having its August Breakfast from 7-11 A.M. TODAY at the post at 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The menu is sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs with ham, sourdough and regular pancakes, applesauce, coffee and juice. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for those younger than 12.
Clarkston Farmers Market is today
The weekly Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park. The market features local produce, eggs, honey, baked goods and artisan crafts, including jewelry and handbags, woodworking, bath and body products, home decor and fabrics, apparel, dog apparel and treats, photography and artwork and more, plus local entertainment. The market is scheduled to run through Sept. 25.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.