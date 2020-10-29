Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman is holding a Halloween costume contest. Participants can post a picture of their costume on social media, tag, like and follow RTOP Theatre for a chance to win prizes. The post with the most engagement by Saturday wins. Categories include child (0-5), youth (5-12), teen (13-19), adult (20 and older), group (all ages) and pets. There is no cost to participate. Additional rules and details are available at rtoptheatre.org or by calling the office at (509) 334-0750.
