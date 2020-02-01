A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Cruise the World set for today at UI venue
The annual Cruise the World is scheduled for 11 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. The event will feature international students, faculty and staff, showcasing the culture, food and music of about 25 countries. Admission is free.
Dirt and Diamonds baseball steak dinner tonight in Lewiston
Dirt and Diamonds, the 13th annual American Legion Baseball Steak Out, will be TONIGHT at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be a no-host social hour at 5 p.m.; dinner from 6-8 p.m.; DJ-provided music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The menu will include steak (chicken available upon request), baked potato, green salad, baked beans, roll and dessert. The cost is $25. Tickets are available at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union and Les Schwab Tire Center locations in Lewiston and Clarkston.
