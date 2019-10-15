A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Professor to speak at UI
Seth Bordenstein, associate professor of biological sciences at Vanderbilt University, will deliver the plenary address at the University of Idaho Center of Health and Human Ecosystems’ Research Symposium. It will take place at 9 A.M. TODAY at the UI Administration Auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. There is no cost to attend.
Guitar recital set at UI
Michael Millham, who teaches guitar studios at Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University, will perform at 7:30 TONIGHT at the University of Idaho’s Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Tickets at the door are $6 for adults or $4 for students and senior citizens.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.