Orofino farmers market is today
The Orofino Farmers Market is set for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
‘Should I Still Watch this Show?’ online tonight
“Should I Still Watch This Show? Pop Culture in the #MeToo Era,” an online presentation by Amy Peloff of Seattle, begins at 6:30 TONIGHT. The event is sponsored by the Asotin County Library. To register: www.humanities.org/event.
