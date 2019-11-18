A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Art show begins today at Colfax Library
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell, of Colfax, and oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel, of Dusty, will be on display at Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. The hours are 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M. MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. THURSDAY-FRIDAY and 1-5 P.M. WEEKEND.
Music on tap at Clarkston brewery
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship will perform at Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston, at 5:30 P.M. TODAY. The group consists of Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
