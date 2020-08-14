A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Celebration at new Lewiston High set this morning
Ribbon-cutting events are scheduled for THIS MORNING at the new Lewiston High School site in the Orchards. The high school will be officially celebrated at 8 A.M., followed by the nearby A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center at 8:30 A.M. Tours of the new school will also be conducted in groups of 10 until 3 p.m.
‘Star Wars’ under the stars
The film “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019) will be shown at 8:52 TONIGHT in the lawn north of the Lewiston Orchards Pool as part of the Movies Under the Stars Drive-in series. Parking will begin at 6:30 P.M. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering in the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Avenue. There is no cost to attend.
