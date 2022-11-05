A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Volunteers invited to help with Winter Spirit
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 1:15 am
The effort to decorate Locomotive Park in Lewiston with its Winter Spirit display will continue from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY. Volunteers can come at any time. There will be doughnuts, lunch, coffee and hot cocoa.
Chili cook-off planned at Riverport Brewing
The Chill Out for a Cause chili cook-off and auction is scheduled for 1-5 P.M. TODAY at Riverport Brewing in Clarkston. All ages are welcome. It costs $20 for those who want to enter the cooking contest. Chili tasting is by donation. Washed in Black, a Pearl Jam tribute band, will play music. Those who want to volunteer or donate items may email tiffaul@gmail.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit Riverport owner Pete Broyles, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in August.
Washington Idaho Symphony plays tonight at Moscow
The Washington Idaho Symphony will perform at 7:30 TONIGHT at the University of Idaho Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Tickets are available at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets, by calling (208) 874-4162 and at the door.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.
