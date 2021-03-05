A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
UI presents morality play, ‘Everybody,’ starting tonight
The 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist “Everybody” asks the question, “Who or what goes with us when we die?” Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by KT Turner, a Master of Fine Arts candidate at the University of Idaho, the play is presented by the UI Department of Theatre Arts, and runs TODAY THROUGH MARCH 14 in livestream performances. The production is intended for mature audiences and contains adult language and situations. The cost is free for UI students, $10 for individuals and $20 for group pass. Matinees are in a pay-what-you-can format. Tonight’s performace is set for 6 P.M. and registration is at bit.ly/3sVnaJV.
