Farm and soil tour set for Moscow
The University of Idaho faculty will showcase research, small farm techniques and equipment from 4-5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Soil Stewards Student Farm, at 425 Farm Road in Moscow, just a mile from the center of campus. The cost of the farm tour is $10 for the general public and free for UI students. To register, participants can go to this link: bpt.me/5233285. UI students must show their ID. The farm tour will coincide with the Soil Stewards Student Farm produce sale that runs from 4-6 p.m. today.
