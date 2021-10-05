A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Tuesday Community Market set for Moscow
The final Tuesday Community Market of the season will be from 4-7 P.M. TODAY. The market features live local music, vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, eggs, a variety of crafts and prepared food. The market is located on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Event Center located at 1021 Harold St., Moscow. There is no cost to attend. More information is available by contacting the UI Extension office at agintern@latah.id.us or (208) 883-2267.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.