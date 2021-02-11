A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
UI College of Art and Architecture Faculty Exhibit opens today
The University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery’s annual exhibit of work from faculty in the College of Art and Architecture opens TODAY. Artwork includes photography, drawings, paintings, sculpture, mixed media, architectural studies and digital media. The artists and designers will present a variety of styles and traditions, ranging from representational to abstract and modern to post-modern. The exhibit runs through March 28, and the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Prichard is at 414 S. Main St., on the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Moscow. Admission is free. Additional information about the exhibit is at prichardart.org.
