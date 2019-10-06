A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Strong Women of Early Idaho’ talk set today at Cottonwood
“Strong Women of Early Idaho,” featuring songs and history presented by folklorist Gary Eller, will be at 2 P.M. TODAY at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Eller is director of the Idaho Songs Project. This event is free and cookies will be served.
Presentation in Kamiah today focuses on social teas
“Victorian High Tea,” a presentation about the history of social teas by Pam Laird and Arnetta Guion, is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at Kamiah Welcome Center, 518 Main St. There will be information about five countries, with food and imported tea. The cost is $20 per person and $35 for two people.
