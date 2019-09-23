A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Presentation on women’s voting rights is today
A presentation by Karen Offen titled, “Seeking Suffrage: The Pursuit of Women’s Right to Vote Worldwide” is set for 7 TONIGHT at Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Offen is a historian and senior scholar with the Clayman Institute for Gender Research at Stanford University in California. Her talk is one in the Seeking Suffrage Lecture Series.
Documentary on renewable energy set tonight in Moscow
Sierra Club’s “Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom” will be shown at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
