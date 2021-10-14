A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Kelly Creek Flycasters to meet today
The Kelly Creek Flycasters will hold a meeting via Zoom at 6 TONIGHT. The presenters will be the group’s two graduate student scholarship recipients. Evan Jones, of the University of Idaho, will speak about development of oral vaccines against fish diseases. Alexander Wooding, of Idaho State University, will present his studies on redband trout, a heat-tolerant form of rainbow trout native to southern Idaho. Visitors are welcome to participate and can obtain connection instructions from Gary Thorgaard at gthorgaard@hotmail.com.
Latah County Historical Society lecture series continues tonight
This fall and winter the Latah County Historical Society is exploring the historic roots of contemporary global issues with a four-part series of public presentations called the “How It’s Going, How It Started” lecture series. The second installment is scheduled for TODAY with Washington State University associate professor of history Clif Stratton presenting “Protest Energy: Pipeline Resistance and the Lessons of History” at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Doors will open at 6:30 P.M. for the 7 P.M. program. Details about connecting virtually are available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.