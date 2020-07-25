A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston Farmers Market on tap
The Clarkston Farmers Market is scheduled for 8 A.M. TODAY at Beachview Park on Chestnut Street. Organizers have announced new safety measures, including one-way traffic through the market, with the entry point at the north end.
Fun Fly events set for this weekend at Mann Lake
The Lewis-Clark Radio Controlled Modelers Club’s 50th anniversary Fun Fly is scheduled for 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the east side of Mann Lake in the Lewiston Orchards. Pilots will compete in events and there will be opportunities for learning to fly, as well as several trainer planes available for use. Open flight is scheduled for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. SUNDAY. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
