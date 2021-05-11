A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Panel of journalists to recall Batt’s accomplishments
A panel of current and former Idaho journalists will discuss a new book about Phil Batt, Idaho’s 29th governor, at 12:30 TODAY in a virtual session sponsored by the University of Idaho’s Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium. The Zoom link is: bit.ly/3tD1NwT. The book, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,” is the result of a conversation between Batt and longtime Idaho journalist Rod Gramer, and was published this month by Caxton Press of Caldwell.
Food trucks open for business tonight
The latest Lewiston Food Truck Night is scheduled for 5-9 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Entry is free and there will be a live band. There will be a beer and wine garden, a petting zoo, and several food trucks. People are asked to not bring their dogs to the event.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.