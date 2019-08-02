A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Cops and snow cones on tap today in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police Department’s second annual “Cool Down with a Cop” event is set for 1-4 P.M. TODAY at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. There will be free snow cones, Lewiston Parks and Recreation’s Rec Mobile and library book distribution.
Scoot your boots tonight in Clarkston
Country-western music is on tap from 7-9 TONIGHT at Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. There is a $3 donation for dancing, listening and refreshments. The event is a fundraiser for a teen center.
